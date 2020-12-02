A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth.

"The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm," Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling said on Tuesday.

He said the man had been "locked up for a very long time" in the apartment in the southern Stockholm suburb of Haninge, but would not comment on reports in daily newspapers Expressen and Aftonbladet that he had been held for 28 years.

The reports said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.

His sister found the now 41-year-old man on Sunday after the mother, in her 70s, had been taken to hospital, Expressen reported.

The man had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth and limited speech ability, the reports said.

Osterling would not comment on those details, saying only: "The man is in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening."