Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Bulgaria launches health pass as cases rise

Bulgaria is introducing a Covid-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained that the new digital or paper health pass certifies that its holder has been vaccinated, has recently recovered from Covid-19 or has tested negative.

The Balkan country of 7 million reported 4,979 new Covid-19 cases and 214 coronavirus-related deaths, furthering the rise in new infections since the start of September.

Turkey gives homegrown vaccine candidate as booster shot

As the Phase 3 human trials of Turkey’s vaccine candidate continue, health professionals are offering jabs of Turkovac as a third booster shot.

According to a written statement by Erciyes University in the central Kayseri province, Turkovac, a locally produced inactive vaccine candidate, is given to volunteers who have received two doses of Chinese vaccine Sinovac and have not caught the coronavirus yet.

The vaccine is given to people aged 18 to 59 years old.

Russia proposes week-long workplace shutdown

Russia has proposed to shut workplaces for a week at the start of November as its daily death toll hit a new record and a sharp rise in cases continued, leading to fresh calls from the Kremlin for people to get vaccinated.

Russia's virus task force reported 1,015 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections, just shy of a record daily rise, with authorities blaming the surge on a slow vaccination campaign.

Ukraine sets new deaths record

Ukraine reported record coronavirus deaths as the country sees a surge in infections and struggles to roll out jabs to its vaccine-sceptic population.

A government tally in the ex-Soviet country whose public health service is under-resourced reported 538 deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials registered 15,579 new infections in 24 hours and 2,852 hospitalisations.

Authorities in the country of around 40 million people initially struggled to source vaccines, but are now fighting to convince Ukrainians to get jabbed.