BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
End of an era: Once-indispensable BlackBerry smartphone ceases to exist
Canadian firm BlackBerry Ltd says it will take steps to decommission legacy services for its 10 and OS operating systems, adding devices running on them will no longer "reliably function" after January 4.
End of an era: Once-indispensable BlackBerry smartphone ceases to exist
BlackBerry pivoted in recent years to making cybersecurity software and embedded operating systems for cars. / AFP
January 4, 2022

BlackBerry Ltd has pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s.

The move marks the end of an era as the phones, which sported a tiny QWERTY physical keyboard, pioneered push email and the BBM instant messaging service.

Former US president Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone.

Blackberry lost favour with users with the advent of Apple's touchscreen iPhones and rival Android devices. 

In recent years, the company pivoted to making cybersecurity software and embedded operating systems for cars.

READ MORE:Canadian police able to eavesdrop on BlackBerry phones since 2010

Recommended

Tributes on social media

Social media was alight with tributes. 

One Twitter user reminisced it was a "fabulous machine" and hoped the company's phones would be resurrected. 

In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably.

READ MORE: BlackBerry misses forecasts as service sales fall

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV