Tunisia's President Kais Saied has announced that he is dissolving the country's parliament, eight months after suspending it in a July power grab.

He made the announcement in a meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday.

"Today, at this historic moment, I announce the dissolution of the Assembly of Representatives of the people, to preserve the state and its institutions," he said.

The announcement came hours after the parliament voted to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber and giving Kais Saied near total power, openly defying him.

Saied, on the other hand, dismissed the meeting as illegal and denounced the move as a "coup attempt".

The move was the Tunisian parliament's most direct challenge to Saied, who had warned on Monday that forces would confront "those who pushed Tunisians to fight".

Broadening opposition