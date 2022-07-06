Rafael Nadal has defied injury to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for an eighth time, keeping alive his dream of a calendar Grand Slam.

The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final.

Nadal extended his unbeaten mark in Grand Slam matches in 2022 to 19-0 as he seeks to add a trophy at Wimbledon to his triumphs at the Australian Open in January, then the French Open in June.

For everything that he’s accomplished, the 36-year-old Spaniard never has won the first three Slam titles of a season.

