Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent, has been the target of a relentless slandering campaign for years.

Pro-Israel lobby groups have accused her of supporting Hamas even though she had only used her fame to highlight the sufferingof Palestinian people living under the Israeli occupation.

In 2012, a full-page ad was taken out in a US newspaper calling on fans to condemn Bella, her sister Gigi and singer Dua Lipa - all of whom are staunch defenders of Palestinian rights.

Fast forward to 2022, and Bella remains outspoken about the crisis in Palestine: “I realised that I’m not on this earth to be a model,” she says.

“I’m so lucky and blessed that I’m in a position where I can speak out the way that I do. And really, the downfall is what? That I lose my job?”

The model, who regularly speaks in support of Palestinian people, gave an interview to GQ magazine, published online ahead of the September 2022 issue.

Bella was born in 1996 to Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer – and as she has proudly pointed out, a refugee – and Yolanda Hadid, a Dutch model and reality TV star.

The family moved to California when Bella was a toddler, which placed her away from the Arab Muslim side of her family.