The European Union has announced it was declaring Nicaragua's representative to the bloc "persona non grata" in retaliation for the expulsion of its ambassador from the Central American country.

"This is a reciprocal response to the decision by the Nicaraguan government on 28 September to declare the head of the EU Delegation to Nicaragua as persona non grata. The EU considers the Nicaraguan decision unwarranted," a statement said on Monday.

President Daniel Ortega's leftist government has faced diplomatic pressure over what the United States has called a dramatic deterioration of human rights — which has seen the jailing of dozens of political opponents, students and journalists.

"The EU reaffirms its continued commitment to the Nicaraguan people and to defending democracy, the rule of law and human rights," the bloc said in its statement.

"The current political crisis in Nicaragua should be resolved through genuine dialogue between the government and opposition."

Sanctions against Nicaragua