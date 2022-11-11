The United Nations has cautioned that millions of people displaced by conflicts and persecution in Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Middle East risk "extreme hardship" as winter approaches.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said on Friday that there was a dire need for more funds to support many displaced people at a time when the coming northern hemisphere winter is expected to be "far more challenging than in recent years."

"Many displaced families will have no option but to choose between food and warmth as they struggle to heat their shelters, source warm clothing, and cook hot meals," spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

She pointed to the situation of the millions uprooted from their homes by Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Many are living in shelters or "in damaged homes or in buildings ill-suited to protect them from the biting cold, with disrupted energy, heating and water supplies and lost livelihoods," she said.

In need of 'critical assistance'

UNHCR, she said, had teams inside Ukraine with programmes aiming to repair buildings and help about one million of the internally displaced people there to access "safe, warm and dignified accommodation during the freezing months".