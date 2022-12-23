Burkina Faso's military government has ordered the UN's coordinator in the country to leave by the end of the day, declaring her "persona non grata".

Italian diplomat Barbara Manzi, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, "is declared persona non grata in the territory of Burkina Faso. She is therefore requested to leave Burkina Faso today, 23 December 2022", the foreign ministry said on Friday, without giving any official reason for the expulsion.

The West African nation is under a military rule, having experienced two military coups earlier year, driven by army officers' anger over the failure of the government to tackle the threat from armed groups.

According to a diplomatic source, the decision came after Manzi recently "requested and obtained the withdrawal of non-essential personnel from the (UN) system in Burkina".

The diplomatic expulsion "risks placing the country in a delicate situation, at a time when Burkina Faso needs partners more than ever to deal with the security and humanitarian crisis," the source added.

Another diplomatic source said that a "long list of recriminations" had led to the expulsion of Manzi.

In addition to the request for the withdrawal of non-essential staff, Manzi is also accused of "attempting to influence negatively" and of "interfering in the political affairs of Burkina", according to the second source.

