Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the Adelaide International.

Djokovic's victory on Sunday is his second Adelaide title 16 years after his first victory in 2007 at the age of 19.

Djokovic worried Open organisers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide against Daniil Medvedev that he had been troubled by a tight hamstring. He said the injury eased as the match progressed.

If there had been any lingering issue, it likely would have been exposed in the final match that stretched over more than three hours and finished with Djokovic claiming his 92nd career singles title.

Djokovic had to save a match and chamionship point at 5-6 in the second set Sunday and was fully stretched by the 22-year-old Korda, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

The match turned on a handful of points.

Djokovic held serve to love in his first four service games of the final set and then held serve after be ing taken to deuce by Korda in his fifth service game.

READ MORE:Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January