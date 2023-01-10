Coinbase is set to cut about 950 jobs, or 20 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan that marks the third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year.

The company, whose shares were up 3.3 percent at $39.52, said on Tuesday it expects to incur about $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses.

"The entire industry is going through a crisis of confidence and trading volume remains very weak. This job cut is a reflection of the current challenging environment," Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau said.

Last year, rising interest rates and worries of an economic downturn wiped out more than a trillion dollars from the crypto sector.

However, the bigger blow came after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November.

'Unscrupulous actors'

"We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion, "Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said in a blog post on Tuesday.