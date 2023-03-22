The world's renewable energy capacity increased by 9.6 percent, or 295 gigawatts (GW) last year, amounting to a total of 3,372 GW.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), an intentional organisation that supports countries in their transition to using sustainable energy, revealed the findings in a recent report published on Tuesday.

It said that renewables delivered 83 percent of all electricity capacity installed last year, indicating that despite global uncertainties, sustainable energy continues to grow at record levels while fossil fuel dependency decreases.

IRENA's Director-General Francesco La Camera said the report "reaffirms renewables as the de-facto energy choice for new power generation, despite the effects of recent global crises and geopolitical shocks on the energy sector."

La Camera praised this record year as encouraging for countries around the world redesigning their national energy planning strategies to favour renewables.

However, in order to limit global temperature increases to 1.5° Celsius, the world needs an increase of three times the current level (more than 1,000 GW) until 2050.

"While this is an ambitious target —as the gap between what is needed and what is implemented widens — the capacity progress reported here for 2022 reflects ongoing global efforts to transform the power sector," La Camera added.

