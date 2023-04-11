A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan sold for $2.2 million, setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby's announced.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The online sale cements Jordan's position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

It broke his own record of $1.5 million for sneakers, set in September 2021.

Last year, one of his jerseys sold for $10.1 million, the most ever paid at auction for any game-worm collectibles.

The $10.1 million sale of Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals in September 2022 beat a record held by Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" Argentina jersey.

Wachter said nostalgia for a different era was driving the popularity of Jordan memorabilia.

"We have clients in all different areas, from real estate, to finance to private equity. There are many people that are interested in this emerging market," he told AFP news agency.

The auction house said Jordan had autographed the shoes and given them to a ball-boy after the game.

Sotheby's did not specify whether that recipient was the seller. Nor did it identify the buyer of the size 13 shoe.

