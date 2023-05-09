TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 1.76M expats vote in Türkiye’s elections
Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, the US and Canada closed, after more than nearly 1.8 million eligible voters casted their votes in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections due on May 14th.
Over 1.76M expats vote in Türkiye’s elections
Türkiye’s president is elected through a two-round voting system in which a candidate must obtain an absolute majority, or more than 50 percent of the nationwide vote. / Photo: AA
May 9, 2023

More than 1.76 million Turkish nationals have cast their votes abroad for the country’s May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Since overseas voting began on April 27, more than 1.64 million people – 1,642,721 – voted at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, while 120,640 voted at customs gates, according to figures from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Voting at Turkish diplomatic missions will end on Tuesday, while the process will continue at customs gates until 1400 GMT (5 PM local time) on May 14.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, and the US and Canada closed at 1900 GMT (9 PM local time) on Sunday, while voting continues in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 0700GMT – 1900GMT (9 AM to 9 PM local time).

Recommended

Twenty-four political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

Voting in Türkiye will take place on Sunday, May 14.

Voters will choose between four presidential candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

RelatedExplained: Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay