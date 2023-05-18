TÜRKİYE
Elections in Türkiye democratic, transparent: Azerbaijani deputies
Election observers from Azerbaijan congratulate high turnout of Turkish voters, saying Türkiye ensures "comfortable, safe, peaceful" election environment.
Millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament. / Photo: AA
May 18, 2023

Azerbaijani deputies, who observed the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, have said the elections were held democratically and transparently.

Some Azerbaijani deputies in the international observation delegations of the Organization of Turkic States and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States said they believe that the runoff elections on May 28 will also be transparent and proper.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, the head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, said they visited the election centres in Ankara.

"I can confidently say that the elections were transparent and democratic under the national legislation of the Republic of Türkiye and international election standards. I am sure that the runoff elections will be the same,” he said.

Cavansir Feyziyev, another deputy, said Türkiye ensured a “comfortable, safe, and peaceful” election environment.

Anti-Turkish propaganda accusing Türkiye of carrying out “human rights violations, restriction of freedom of thought, authoritarian rule” vanished with this election, he added.

Underlining that they witnessed a good dialogue among the representatives of different political parties, he said Turkish citizens have a high level of political maturity.

Sahin Ismayilov, another deputy, said they observed a high turnout, which is an indication of the Turkish people's belief in elections and democracy.

Azer Hasret, a journalist and a member of the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said the OSCE report on Türkiye's May 14 elections included some statements that are incompatible with the principles of independent and impartial observation.

Some parties are trying to discredit the transparent elections held before the eyes of the world, he said, adding that he will not take part in the observation mission of the OSCE again.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round held on May 14, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

