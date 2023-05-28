Türkiye's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish nation was the winner in the second round of the presidential election.

Addressing his supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that all 85 million of the nation's citizens won.

"We said 'We will win in a way that no one will lose.' So the only winner today is Türkiye. Without compromising our democracy, development, or goals, we have now opened the gates to the Century of Türkiye, but we opened it together," said the president.

"Together, we have realized the dreams and excitement of all sectors of our nation, from men and women, from young and old, and from employees and retirees," he stressed.

His speech came after results showed him leading with 52.16 percent of the vote with 98.2 percent of the ballots counted.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84 percent. "Your will has become Türkiye's unbending, stainless power at the ballot box," Erdogan added.

More than 60 million people were registered to vote, including 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

1956 GMT –– Erdogan reelected Türkiye’s president in runoff election: Supreme Election Council

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reelected Türkiye’s president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said that Erdogan won Türkiye’s presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote.

1955 GMT –– Democracy, will of people win in today's election: Turkish presidential aide

All of Türkiye won in Sunday’s elections, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday after Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected Türkiye’s president in the runoff election.

"We all won today. Whole Türkiye won. Democracy and the will of the people won."

"Now we will continue to work for our country in unity and solidarity and with the spirit of brotherhood," Kalin said on Twitter.

1850 GMT — UAE president congratulates Erdogan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan has congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on his presidential win, state news agency said.

1845 GMT — Türkiye's Kilicdaroglu says to continue struggle

Türkiye's opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he will continue to lead his struggle after early results showed him losing against incumbent President Erdogan.

1843 GMT — Putin congratulates Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Erdogan on his victory, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan's selfless work and independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Türkiye, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.

1823GMT — Venezuela's Maduro celebrates Erdogan's 'triumph'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said he celebrated the "triumph" of "brother and friend" President Erdogan in Türkiye's run-off election.

1806

GMT — Uzbekistan's President

Mirziyoyev

congratulates Erdogan

In a phone call with President Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated the Turkish president for his victory in the presidential election.

1801GMT —Iran's Raisi: 'A sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated President Erdogan on "re-election," and called his win as "a sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people".

1745 GMT — Latest presidential results show 98.8 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.10 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.90 percent

1734 GMT — Pakistan's PM: ‘Trust, confidence of Turkish people in his dynamic leadership’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Erdogan on run-off election win, saying it reflects "trust & confidence of Turkish people in his dynamic leadership."

In his congratulations note, Sharif described Erdogan as "one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service."

1734 GMT— Serbian President congratulates Erdogan, Turkish people

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated President Erdogan and Turkish people on "election victory".

1733GMT— Azerbaijan's Aliyev congratulates Erdogan

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President Erdogan on his re-election in a phone call and invited him to pay a visit to Baku.

1713 GMT — Palestinian PM congratulates Erdogan and Turkish people

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh congratulated President Erdogan and Turkish people on 'election victory'.

1701 GMT — Latest presidential results show 97.9 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.14 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.86 percent

1700GMT - Libyan PM: Election victory shows renewal of people's confidence

Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his "election victory", saying it shows the renewal of people's confidence in his successful projects and policies.

1657 GMT - Turkish Vice President: 'Our nation has won, our state has won'

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said that "the Turkish Century has begun."

He said: "Our nation has won, our state has won, and strong Türkiye has won."

1651 GMT — Hungarian PM congratulates Erdogan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on his "unquestionable election victory."

1649 GMT — Emir of Qatar congratulates Turkish President

Emir of Qatar has congratulated Turkish President Erdogan over his run-off victory and wished him success for the new term.

1646 GMT — Latest presidential results show 97.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.21 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.79 percent

1630 GMT — Latest presidential results show 94.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.43 percent