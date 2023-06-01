The Turkish Supreme Election Council has officially declared Recep Tayyip Erdogan the winner of the Turkish presidential election runoff with 52.18 percent of the votes.

Ahmet Yener, the chairman of the election council, announced on Thursday that the official results of the May 28 presidential runoff in the capital Ankara.

The final results of the second round of voting in the presidential election conducted on May 28 have been forwarded to the Official Gazette for publication, Yener said.

He also noted that with the completion of the voting procedure overseas on May 24, 2023, before the voting day in the country, the transfers were performed from 73 countries, 151 representative offices, and 16 centres.

There was a participation rate of 88.92 percent domestically and 53.80 percent abroad. The total participation rate, including domestic, international, and customs, was found to be 87.05 percent.

The May 14 elections were definitive for parliament, but in the presidential polls the same day no candidate got the 50 percent needed for an outright victory, though President Erdogan had the lead.

Congratulations continue

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Erdogan on his victory in a phone call, sending best wishes to the Turkish people, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter late Wednesday.

Erdogan and Guterres also discussed regional issues.

Heads of state and government also continued to convey their best wishes to the president through calls and messages.