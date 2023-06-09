On a boat off the coast of an island near Abu Dhabi, marine scientist Hamad al Jailani feels the corals, picked from the reef nursery and packed in a box of seawater, and studies them carefully, making sure they haven’t lost their colour.

The corals were once bleached. Now they're big, healthy and ready to be moved back to their original reefs in the hope they'll thrive once more.

“We try to grow them from very small fragments up to — now some of them have reached — the size of my fist,” al Jailani said, who's part of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi's coral restoration programme.

The nursery gives corals the ideal conditions to recover: clear waters with strong currents and the right amount of sunlight. Al Jailani periodically checks the corals' growth, removes any potentially harmful seaweed and seagrass, and even lets the fish feed off the corals to clean them until they're healthy enough to be relocated.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, or EAD, has been rehabilitating and restoring corals since 2021, when reefs off the United Arab Emirates' coast faced their second bleaching event in just five years.

EAD's project is one of many initiatives — both public and private — across the country to protect the reefs and the marine life that depend on them in a nation that has come under fire for its large-scale developments and polluting industries that cause harm to underwater ecosystems. There's been some progress, but experts remain concerned about the future of the reefs in a warming world.

Coral bleaching occurs when sea temperatures rise and sun glares flush out algae that give the corals their colour, turning them white. Corals can survive bleaching events, but can’t effectively support marine life, threatening the populations that depend on them.

The UAE lost up to 70 percent of its corals, especially around Abu Dhabi, in 2017 when water temperatures reached 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit), according to EAD. But al Jailani said 40-50 percent of the corals survived the second bleaching event in 2021.

Although the bleaching events “did wipe out a good portion of our corals,” he said, “it did also prove that the corals that we have are actually resilient ... these corals can actually withstand these kind of conditions."

Bleaching events are happening more frequently around the world as waters warm due to human-made climate crisis, caused by the burning of oil, coal and gas that emits heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. Other coral reef systems around the world have suffered mass bleaching events, most notably Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

How to limit global warming and its effects will be discussed at length at the United Nations climate conference, which will be held in Dubai later this year.

Marine life under stress

The UAE is one of the world’s largest oil producers and has some of the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions globally. The country has pledged to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which means all carbon dioxide emissions are either slashed or cancelled out somehow, but the goal has been met with scepticism from analysts.

But bleaching due to warming weather is not the only threat to coral reefs around the gulf. High oil tanker traffic, fossil-fuel-related activities, offshore installations, and the exploitation of marine resources are all putting marine life under intense stress, according to the UN Environment Programme, causing them to degrade.