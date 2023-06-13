2023 marks the 90th anniversary of establishing Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, which "flies to more countries than any other airline in the world."

On May 20, 1933, the airline company, known as State Airlines Administration, commenced its operations, spearheaded by Fesa Evrensev, Türkiye's inaugural aviator and chief executive, with a modest team of 30 employees, a five-aircraft fleet and 28 seats.

It made its first foreign flight between Ankara-Istanbul-Athens in 1947. The carrier currently flies to 344 points in 129 countries and five continents with a total staff number of 82,000, with a young fleet of 418 aircraft, proudly carrying the Turkish flag across the globe, opening doors to the wider world for its passengers.

The company has witnessed significant expansion over several decades. According to a survey by a leading independent valuation and strategy consultancy, it has been named Türkiye's most valuable brand for the last six years in a row.

Being named "Best Airline In Europe," "Top-10 International Airline," "Five Star Global Airline," "Best Airline Of Eastern Europe," and "Top-3 Global Airlines" by international institutions, the carrier is now one of the principal actors in Türkiye's growth.

​​​​Today, breaking records is a routine for Turkish Airlines. In May 2023, it recorded its history's highest performance by hosting 7,4 million passengers.

A rising star

Having the youngest and most modern fleet in Europe, the company's fleet has flourished thanks to its high-tech, fuel-efficient and environmentally conscious aircraft purchases that provide a high level of comfort.

It earned the title of the Best Airline in Europe in 2022 due to its unrivalled flight network, young fleet, comfortable seats and delicious treats.

The carrier has engraved its name with exciting world-renowned sponsorships and advertisements collaborating with world stars such as Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

Despite the severe impact of the pandemic on air travel in 2021, the airline achieved a net profit of $959 million, marking a significant improvement from the $836 million net loss incurred in 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Freighter services also proved the worth of the company. As Turkish Airlines' chairman of the board and the executive committee, Ahmet Bolat stated in an interview: