Türkiye's first AI chatbot 'TurcoAI' makes debut
TurcoAI, Türkiye’s first artificial intelligence chatbot, is able to understand Turkish society's emotional algorithms and utilise the Turkish language.
TurcoAI is able to comprehend the emotional algorithms specific to Turkish society, / Photo: AA Archive
June 21, 2023

A Turkish artificial intelligence robot developed entirely by Turkish entrepreneurs using domestic resources has been released on the market. TurcoAI is one of the first Turkish projects in the billion-dollar artificial intelligence sector.

The significance of the robot lies in its ability to comprehend the emotional algorithms specific to Turkish society, utilise the Turkish language, and offer immersive encounters through written and visual materials.

The project's foundation was laid in 2022 in the United States and has been developed and finalised since then. The artificial intelligence robot provides significant convenience to businesses and consumers in education, healthcare, law, entertainment, and finance.

Muhammed Yildiz, the founder of TurcoAI, says the group of Turkish entrepreneurs who built the infrastructure of the robot was inspired by GPT-4.

TrucoAI can create and consume content in more than 40 languages.

Housewives can inform TurcoAI about the available ingredients at home and request it to create a recipe. It can generate travel plans for individuals interested in visiting a place, aid teachers in creating lecture plans and assist students with their assignments.

Authors, bloggers, journalists, and other content creators can use TurcoAI to edit, proofread, or expand their writings. In the healthcare sector, it facilitates understanding and dissemination of health information.

Its artificial intelligence simplifies tasks that can typically be consuming hours. This application empowers companies to save significant time and costs up to tenfold.

Creating 'a hub'

TurcoAI represents a significant leap forward in Türkiye's technological landscape, contributing to its position as a prominent techno hub.

"In the long term, we aim to make Türkiye and the surrounding regions a hub for artificial intelligence technology and lead in this field," says Yildiz.

He emphasises the necessity for appropriate laws and policies, infrastructure investments, and local and international collaborations to accelerate technological development.

"Furthermore, at an individual level, increasing curiosity and interest in technology, continuous learning in the fields of technology and science, and possessing innovative thinking abilities are also essential," he adds.

Users can enjoy their first five conversations with TurcoAI for free. However, they will need to purchase tokens to continue using the service.

TurcoAI's introduction represents a significant achievement in Türkiye's quest to advance its artificial intelligence market and establish the country as a prominent contender in the worldwide AI arena.

