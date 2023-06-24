Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the nation, after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, Putin said the Russian Armed Forces have been given orders to “neutralise those who organised the armed rebellion.”

Any unrest in the country is a “mortal threat,” he said, adding that Moscow's actions will be “tough.”

“We will not let a civil war happen again and we w ill protect our people and statehood,” Putin said.

He hailed Wagner fighters in Ukraine, calling them "heroes."

Putin added that the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood” and vowed “tough actions” in response. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” he said.

He called Prigozhin’s actions, without referring to the owner of the Wagner private military company by name, “a betrayal” and “a treason."

Putin urged “those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal acts.”