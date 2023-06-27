Fighting raged in the Sudanese capital on the eve of the Eid al Adha Muslim holiday after paramilitaries seized Khartoum's main police base.

Fighting in the city between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] is now concentrated around military bases.

At the same time in Sudan's west, the conflict is worsening to "alarming levels" in Darfur, the United Nations warned.

Since the fighting erupted on April 15, the RSF has established bases in residential neighbourhoods of the capital, while the army has struggled to gain a foothold on the ground despite its air superiority.

As the RSF fights to seize all of Khartoum, millions of people are still holed up despite being caught in the crossfire without electricity and water in the oppressive heat.

On late Sunday, the RSF announced they had seized the headquarters, on Khartoum's southern edge, of the paramilitary Central Reserve police sanctioned last year by Washington for rights abuses.

On Tuesday, the RSF attacked army bases in central, northern and southern Khartoum, witnesses said.

For many Sudanese struggling to survive the war, a taste of the sheep Muslims traditionally sacrifice for the feast of Eid al Adha is but a distant memory.

Mawaheb Omar, a mother of four who has refused to abandon her home, told the AFP news agency that Eid, normally a major event in Sudan, will be "miserable and tasteless", as she can't even buy mutton, which usually is part of the feast.

Army chief Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday announcing a "unilateral" ceasefire on the first day of Eid.

"The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces," Burhan said during the speech.

RSF leader Dagalo, known as Hemetti, also announced a truce for Tuesday and Wednesday in an audio message after his forces took control of a major police base in southern Khartoum where it seized dozens of vehicles and large stocks of ammunition.

Looting

The United States, Norway and Britain, known as the Troika, on Tuesday condemned "widespread human rights violations, conflict-related sexual violence, and targeted ethnic violence in Darfur, mostly attributed to soldiers of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias".

RSF are descended from Janjaweed militia unleashed by Khartoum in response to a 2003 rebel uprising in Darfur, leading to war crimes charges.

In the current fighting, the RSF have been accused of looting humanitarian supplies, factories and houses abandoned by those displaced by the fighting or taken by force.

Dagalo responded to these accusations on Tuesday in an audio recording posted online.