Sunday, July 2, 2023

Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid "fierce fighting", Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister has said.

"Fierce fighting is going on everywhere," Ganna Maliar wrote on social media, adding: "The situation is quite complicated".

"The enemy is advancing in Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman sectors. The enemy is also moving forward in the Svatove sector," she said.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops were advancing with "partial success" on the southern flank of Bakhmut, as well as near Berdyansk and Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

In the south, she said Ukrainian forces faced "intense enemy resistance, remote mining, deploying of reserves" and were only advancing "gradually".

"They are persistently and unceasingly creating conditions for as fast an advance as possible," she said.

1104 GMT — 'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks: Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked French leader Emmanuel Macron for sending light combat tanks to Kiev, and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was filmed riding in one.

But a Ukrainian commander says the highly mobile AMX-10 RC infantry fighting vehicles -- sometimes described as light tanks -- are "impractical" for front-line attacks, claiming one four-man crew has already died because of the vehicle's thin armour.

Kiev said in April that the French vehicles -- designed for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks -- were already in service.

But a 34-year-old battalion commander within the 37th Marine Brigade, who uses the call sign Spartanets, said the tanks' "thin armour" means they can be used as fire support, but not in front-line assaults.

"Unfortunately, there was one case when the crew died in the vehicle," the major told AFP.

0918 GMT — Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts down

Yevgeny Prigozhin's media holding group is to shut down, the director of one of its outlets has said, highlighting the mercenary chief's worsening fortunes a week after the collapse of a brief mutiny staged by his Wagner Group fighters.

Under a deal that halted the mutiny, Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin, was allowed to go into exile in Belarus and his men given the choice of joining him, being integrated into Russia's armed forces or returning home.

Patriot Media, whose most prominent outlet was the RIA FAN news site, had taken a strongly nationalist, pro-Kremlin editorial line, while also providing positive coverage of Prigozhin and his Wagner Group.

"I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country's information space," RIA FAN director Yevgeny Zubarev said in a video clip posted late on Saturday on the holding's social media accounts.

Zubarev gave no reason for the decision.

0910 GMT — Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kiev attack

Ukraine's air force has said it had shot down three cruise missiles and eight attack drones deployed by Moscow's forces overnight, in Russia's first attack on Kiev in 12 days.

Ukraine's air force said that it had destroyed "all air targets" -- eight Iranian drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Eight Shaheds were launched from the southeast and three Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea," the air force said in a statement.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kiev regional military administration, said that three private houses were damaged by falling debris in the Kiev region.