A lottery player in the US state of California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the state's lottery has said.

"California has a new Powerball Billionaire!" the California State Lottery announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot," it said.

The billion-dollar jackpot is the biggest prize since November and only the third time the pot has reached the billions, The Washington Post reported.

The winner can choose to take $558.1 million in cash up front, or receive $1.08 billion, broken into yearly payments over 30 years, which increase by five percent annually, the newspaper said.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Wednesday's winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the US tax service considers lottery winnings as ordinary income and the jackpot puts them in the top tax bracket, according to the Post.

1 in 292.2 million odds