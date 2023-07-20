BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
'New Powerball Billionaire': Winning $1B ticket sold in California
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.
'New Powerball Billionaire': Winning $1B ticket sold in California
Wednesday's winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the US tax service considers lottery winnings as ordinary income and the jackpot puts them in the top tax bracket. / Photo: AP
July 20, 2023

A lottery player in the US state of California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the state's lottery has said.

"California has a new Powerball Billionaire!" the California State Lottery announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot," it said.

The billion-dollar jackpot is the biggest prize since November and only the third time the pot has reached the billions, The Washington Post reported.

The winner can choose to take $558.1 million in cash up front, or receive $1.08 billion, broken into yearly payments over 30 years, which increase by five percent annually, the newspaper said.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Wednesday's winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the US tax service considers lottery winnings as ordinary income and the jackpot puts them in the top tax bracket, according to the Post.

1 in 292.2 million odds

Recommended

Powerball players choose six numbers for five white balls and one red ball, and must match all six to win the jackpot — with a 1 in 292.2 million odds.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

"The Golden State luck was in full force as California also sold seven additional tickets that matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each," California State Lottery said.

Other winners who matched five numbers bought their tickets in 15 other states.

In November last year, a single ticket sold in California won an eye-watering $2 billion jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, with the estimated jackpot dipping to $20 million, with a cash value of $10.3 million.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats