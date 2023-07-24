WORLD
2 MIN READ
Danish group burns copy of Quran in front of Iraq embassy in Copenhagen
The latest incident comes despite growing outrage across the Islamic world and calls to curb such provocative acts, mostly in European countries.
Danish group burns copy of Quran in front of Iraq embassy in Copenhagen
The group that calls itself 'Danish Patriots' also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 24, 2023

Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries.

The two protesters were from a group that calls itself "Danish Patriots", which held a similar demonstration last week and livestreamed the events on Facebook.

The organiser of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the Quran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Following the latest incident, Iraq condemned the burning, the state news agency INA cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Recommended

The ministry called on the authorities of countries in the European Union to "quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate," INA added.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burnings in the two Nordic countries, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that people who desecrate the Quran should face the "most severe punishment".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities