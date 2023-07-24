Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries.

The two protesters were from a group that calls itself "Danish Patriots", which held a similar demonstration last week and livestreamed the events on Facebook.

The organiser of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the Quran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Following the latest incident, Iraq condemned the burning, the state news agency INA cited the foreign ministry as saying.