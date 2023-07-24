WORLD
2 MIN READ
New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country.
New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 24, 2023

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo news reported, the latest in a series of legal hurdles facing the cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country.

He was released on bail within days. It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission's order related to and whether police would act on the warrant.

Recommended

Geo did not disclose its source. Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition.

The latest in the string of cases came last week when Pakistan's interior minister said the government would open criminal proceedings against Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, in relation to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.

RelatedExplainer: What are the allegations against Pakistan’s Imran Khan?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa