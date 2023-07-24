TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attacks' on Quran in Denmark
Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on Copenhagen to take necessary measures to prevent such 'heinous acts'.
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attacks' on Quran in Denmark
The statement came after attacks on the Quran persisted in Denmark's capital Copenhagen. / Photo: AA Archive
July 24, 2023

Türkiye strongly condemned repeated "vile attacks" on the Muslim holy book the Quran, calling on Denmark in particular to take necessary measures to prevent such "heinous acts."

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the repeated vile attacks on our holy book, the Holy Quran,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Danish authorities must act within the framework of their international responsibilities and take the necessary measures to prevent these heinous acts that fuel hatred against the religion of Islam and its billions of followers,” it added in a statement.

The statement came after attacks on the Quran persisted in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, as members of the fringe group Danish Patriots, known for their anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist stance, burned two copies of the Quran on Monday.

Recommended

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

RelatedTürkiye issues arrest warrant for far-right Paludan over Quran-burning
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan