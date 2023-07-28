US-based global tech firm Google has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that translates vision and language for robots to perform certain actions.

"Unlike chatbots, robots need 'grounding' in the real world and their abilities," the company said on Friday, adding that RT-2 will provide knowledge for a robot that can complete tasks such as picking up apples or throwing out the trash.

"In other words, with RT-2, robots are able to learn more like we do — transferring learned concepts to new situations. Not only does RT-2 show how advances in AI are cascading rapidly into robotics, it shows enormous promise for more general-purpose robots," it added.

Robotics Transformer 2, or RT-2, is a vision-language-action model trained on text and images from the internet, which can learn general ideas and concepts and then transfer that knowledge to inform a robot's behavior, Google said in a blog post.

RT-2 can enable a single model to perform complex reasoning, and provide output robot actions, in addition to transferring concepts to direct a robot's actions, it added.

Related Google upgrades its search engine with AI

RoboCat