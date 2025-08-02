The UN has received testimony alleging widespread torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees by Israeli authorities since October 7, 2023, with mounting calls for an independent international investigation.

The submission was made by the Palestinian Return Centre (PRC), a UK-based organisation that holds special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, according to The National.

The testimony was based on documentation by Khaled Mahajneh, a lawyer affiliated with the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

The PRC said the cases reflect a sharp escalation in what it described as systematic torture and mistreatment.

According to the group, the methods reported include severe physical beatings, deliberate starvation, prolonged suspension in painful positions, medical neglect resulting in deaths, dog attacks, and amputations carried out without anaesthesia.

The PRC also cited a documented case of rape by an Israeli prison guard against a Palestinian detainee inside a detention facility.

It said the accounts have been corroborated by internationally recognised human rights organisations, including Physicians for Human Rights–Israel and B’Tselem.