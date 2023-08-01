TÜRKİYE
Turkish expert develops ‘Transparent imaging’ technology for the cancer
More effective solutions may be found for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer in near future by using artificial intelligence, says professor
New screening technique, transparent imaging, allows for new solutions in cancer diagnosis and treatment. / Photo: AA
August 1, 2023

The "transparent imaging" technology developed by a Turkish expert is expected to break new ground in cancer treatment.

The technology to make cells, tissues, and entire organisms such as mice transparent has brought new perspectives to cancer drug research.

Thanks to the recent invention by Professor Ali Erturk, head of the Institute of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Munich, Germany, it has become possible to detect tumors that were too small to be seen before.

RelatedA non-invasive method to counter liver cancer shows great promise

In his latest work, Erturk pioneered a great development especially in cancer research by enabling the scanning of organs and tissues in unprecedented clarity and detail.

Cancer Research UK, one of the largest cancer research institutions in the world, said in a statement that the new screening technique has started a new era in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Thanks to the imaging technologies we have developed we can see tiny cancer cells so that we can search for new solutions that can destroy them before they spread further," Erturk told Anadolu.

"By combining the newly developed transparency method with artificial intelligence, we can now complete studies, that could take years, within hours," Erturk said.

“By using artificial intelligence, I think we can find more effective solutions to diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's in the near future,” he added.

