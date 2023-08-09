The mention of Turkish goods is like mentioning a world brand, the Turkish trade minister says.

Speaking at the Istanbul Fashion Connection (IFCO) apparel and fashion fair in Istanbul, Omer Bolat said Türkiye's monthly exports have risen from around $1 billion a year to now about $1 billion every single day.

Türkiye's exports last year totalled $254 billion, he said, adding that textile and apparel sector exports amounted to $32 billion.

Touching on the fair, he said the event is hosting 30,000 visitors and 94 foreign buying delegates from 26 countries.