China has uncovered a Chinese national suspected of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), its state security ministry said, highlighting what it said were the risks and dangers of Chinese citizens being recruited abroad.

The Chinese national surnamed Zeng, who had worked for a military industrial group, was recruited by a CIA agent based in Italy, the ministry said in a statement posted on its WeChat channel.

Zeng was sent to Italy by the military industrial group for further studies and became acquainted with the CIA agent.

Through dinner parties, outings and trips to the opera, the two developed a "close" relationship, with Zeng gradually becoming "psychologically dependent" on the CIA agent, the ministry said.

After succeeding in "shaking" Zeng's political stance, the CIA agent sought sensitive information about the Chinese military from Zeng, according to the statement. It did not say when the events took place.

Espionage agreement with US

The statement did not specify Zeng's gender but said the person was born in 1971 and the alleged CIA agent was named "Seth".