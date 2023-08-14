WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths, injuries as explosion rocks hotel in Afghanistan's Khost city
The Kabul police spokesperson says the dead included "several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens".
Deaths, injuries as explosion rocks hotel in Afghanistan's Khost city
The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months. Photo: AP  / AP
August 14, 2023

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for Kabul police, said the explosion occurred in a hotel near the Spin Mosque in Khost city, about 230 km ( 142 miles) from the capital city of Kabul.

"Several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens were killed. Three dead and seven injured were transferred to hospitals," Zadran said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Recommended

"The security forces have reached the site and are investigating the nature of the incident," Zadran added.

The Waziristan tribal region is part of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of the Daesh terrorist group, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement