The number of attacks on mosques in the Greek Cypriot Administration has radically increased, according to an official of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC).

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Benter, general manager of the Cyprus Foundations Administration (EVKAF), evaluated recent attacks against mosques in the region.

"Attacks have increased in recent years and pose a danger,” Benter said, describing an incident last Saturday as “very serious” because the attacker attempted to burn down the mosque using a flammable substance.

Related Türkiye condemns arson attack on mosque in Southern Cyprus

Noting that a great tragedy was avoided because the mosque was empty at the time, he called on the authorities to take measures against attacks on mosques and Turkish-Islamic artefacts in cities in the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Benter noted there are many churches in the TRNC and that in the 452 years since the Ottoman conquest of Cyprus, there have been no attacks on them throughout the island, including by Turks.

Toleration by Greek Cypriot Administration

Referring to the numerous attacks against mosques and historical monuments in the Greek Cypriot Administration in recent years, Benter said "We have not been informed of the arrest or punishment of the attackers to date.”

“The administration in the south tolerates the attacks. This tolerance by the administration increases the courage of the attackers and causes a feeling that there is no risk in attacking the holy shrines.

Related Greek Cypriots attack a mosque on Greece's national independence day

“If the attackers know they will be severely punished, it would be prohibitive if they (the authorities) imposed severe penalties for such attacks,” he added.

Benter emphasised that attacks on places of worship and historical monuments are crimes, and these attacks, often carried out with incendiary substances, pose a great danger to the people who are in those places.

Pointing out that the Ottoman Empire did not interfere with the religions of Greeks, Armenians, Maronites and other minorities after taking Cyprus in 1571, he noted that the Ottoman administration showed tolerance to non-Muslims and recognised their right to private property.