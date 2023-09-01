TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's 'Big Three' reach group stages of UEFA club competitions with record
With 20 wins, two draws, and 32,850 points, Türkiye jumps to ninth place from the 13th spot in the UEFA ranking prior to group stages.
Türkiye's 'Big Three' reach group stages of UEFA club competitions with record
Türkiye is currently ahead of Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, and Scotland. / Photo: AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Türkiye’s clubs have recorded massive achievements as the "Big Three" of Turkish football moved to group stages at UEFA's club competitions.

During the 2023-24 season, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Yukatel Adana Demirspor collectively secured victories in 20 out of their 24 matches.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas successfully progressed past their opponents and secured their spots in the group stages.

However, it was a different story for another Turkish team, Yukatel Adana Demirspor, who bid farewell to European competition after a penalty shootout in the playoffs.

Having 20 wins and two draws, Türkiye jumped to ninth place from the 13th spot in the UEFA ranking prior to group stages with these results.

RelatedTürkiye advance to quarterfinals of the 2023 CEV EuroVolley

Galatasaray earn 17th qualification

Galatasaray tasted five wins and one draw in six qualifying matches to secure 17th qualification in their Champions League quest.

In the group stages, the Lions were paired with Bayern Munich from the German Bundesliga and Manchester United from the English Premier League and will go against Denmark's Copenhagen in Group A.

Recommended

The football club advanced to the group stages by beating Zalgiris, Olimpija Ljubljana, and Molde, respectively.

RelatedTurkish goalkeeper joins Manchester United in historic signing

Conference League

A total of three clubs from the Turkish Super Lig represented Türkiye in the qualifying period for Conference League group stages.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas moved to groups after beating their opponents, while Adana Demirspor said goodbye to the Conference League with a penalty shootout defeat over Genk.

Fenerbahce eliminated Zimbru, Maribor, and Twente, while Besiktas defeated Tirana, Neftci Baku, and FK Dinamo Kiev to reach the group stages.

With these scores, Türkiye collected 32,850 to place ninth in the UEFA Ranking.

Türkiye is currently ahead of Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, and Scotland.

RelatedMatch day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan