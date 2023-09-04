Thousands of people gathered in the Finnish capital to protest racism and the government’s policy towards it, according to local media reports.

More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park on Sunday, said public broadcaster YLE.

They expressed their disappointment over the government's policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.

Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland's constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.