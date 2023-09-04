WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 10,000 gather in Finland to protest against racism, govt policy
Demonstrators call on government to respect Finland's constitution, international agreements.
Over 10,000 gather in Finland to protest against racism, govt policy
An anti-racism demonstration called 'Me Emme Vaikene!' (We will not be silent) has taken place in Helsinki on Sunday. / Others
September 4, 2023

Thousands of people gathered in the Finnish capital to protest racism and the government’s policy towards it, according to local media reports.

More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park on Sunday, said public broadcaster YLE.

They expressed their disappointment over the government's policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.

Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland's constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.

RelatedFinland economy minister under fire for racist messages, Nazi reference
Recommended

Racism scandals

On Thursday, parties of the Finnish coalition government unveiled a joint statement on eradicating racism and promoting equality within Finnish society.

It came after a series of racism scandals involving ministers that engulfed the new government and led to the appointment of a working group tasked with proposing concrete measures to tackle racism and discrimination.

In June, the four-party government, including the anti-immigration Finns Party, formed Finland's new government, which holds 108 seats out of 200 in parliament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington