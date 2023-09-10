Sunday, September 10, 2023

2129 GMT — Russia's Elections Commission has said that the pro-Kremlin United Russia part had won local elections in four regions of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces, in a vote dismissed by Kiev.

Proxy officials and the commission said voters in the southern and eastern regions, which Moscow's forces only partially control, had overwhelmingly backed United Russia, claiming the party in each territory had won more than 70 percent of the vote.

2020 GMT — Zelenskyy: Ukraine advances in south, movement in east

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian troops pressing a counter offensive against Russian occupying forces had advanced on the southern front in the past week while there had also been movement near Bakhmut in the east.

Zelenskyy's latest comments on the state of the three-month-old counter offensive appeared to confirm assessments by other officials of gains, however modest, in the east and south.

"Over the past seven days we have made an advance in the Tavria (southern) sector," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"There is movement in the Bakhmut sector. Yes, there is movement."

1919 GMT — Moscow claims Putin's party leading votes in annexed Ukraine regions

Russia's Central Elections Commission claimed that the United Russia party, which staunchly backs President Vladimir Putin, was leading local ballots in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian forces.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the eastern and southern territories late last year despite not having full military control over them, and the elections have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as a sham.

Data posted on the Commission's website purported to show that the electorate in the war-battered territories -- where Ukraine has opened news fronts -- had backed United Russia after an initial count.

The polls also being held across Russia come ahead of presidential elections planned for next year..

1826 GMT — Sabotage attempts reported at polling stations in occupied Ukraine as Russia holds local elections

Russian authorities on Sunday reported multiple attempts to sabotage voting in local elections taking place in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Polls have now closed after local elections were held over the weekend in 79 regions of Russia, with ballots for governors, regional legislatures, city and municipal councils, as well as in the four Ukrainian regions Moscow annexed illegally last year — the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia provinces — and on the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014.

Balloting in the occupied areas of Ukraine has been denounced by Kiev and the West as a sham and a violation of international law.

1400 GMT — Kiev fends off new wave of overnight drone attacks

Ukraine said it had shot down most of the three dozen drones Russia launched overnight at the Kiev region.

The latest attack came as Ukraine's forces were calling for more Western support for their counter-offensive to gain back land in the east and south.

"We recorded the launch of 33 Shahed (drones) in the direction of Kiev... 26 were destroyed," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions," Sergiy Popko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

1714 GMT — Aid workers killed in Ukraine, Kiev blames Russia

Two aid workers, one Canadian and one Spanish, have been killed in east Ukraine, said Kiev blaming Russian forces and calling their deaths near war-ravaged Bakhmut "a painful, irreparable loss".

The defence ministry said Moscow's troops had killed Emma Igual, a Spanish citizen who studied at the University of California at Berkeley, and Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian citizen both working for the NGO Road to Relief.

It said in a statement that two volunteers working for the aid group had been injured in the incident in the eastern Donetsk region.

Road to Relief said in a post on its Instagram account that the vehicle the four aid workers were travelling in "came under Russian attack" in Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine on Saturday morning.

In "a direct hit, the vehicle flipped over and (caught) fire," it said.

1121 GMT — Excluding Russia from grain deal talks will not be sustainable: Erdogan

Any initiative to revive the Black Sea grain deal that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Erdogan added.

Russia is willing to send free grain to poorer countries, which Türkiye favours, he told reporters, adding that Qatar had also agreed.

Erdogan said he was not "hopeless" about reviving the grain deal.

The Turkish president also held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the sidelines of the G20 summit regarding efforts to revive the deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, without giving further details.

1108 GMT —Macron: G20 declaration not a victory for Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said the G20, which was founded to solve international economic issues, was not necessarily the place to expect diplomatic progress on the war in Ukraine.