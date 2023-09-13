Germany has stopped taking in migrants from Italy under a European voluntary solidarity plan, in what could shape up to be a new standoff over asylum-seekers in the bloc.

The voluntary scheme is aimed at easing pressure on EU border nations that are often the first port of call for migrants.

Under the mechanism, Germany was due to receive 3,500 asylum-seekers who had first sought refuge in Italy. But only 1,700 have reached Germany before Berlin decided to pause the intake.

"Given the currently high migratory pressure on Germany, the ongoing suspension of Dublin transfers by some member states, including Italy, reinforces the major challenges Germany is currently facing in terms of its reception and accommodation capacity," a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

As a result, Berlin had informed Italy of its decision to "postpone until further notice" its intake of migrants.