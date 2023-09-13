TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
9-million-year-old fossils discovered in southwestern Türkiye
Researchers in Türkiye's Denizli province unearth 9-million-year-old animal fossils during research conducted in the region since 2017, providing insights into ancient fauna and migration patterns.
9-million-year-old fossils discovered in southwestern Türkiye
The team determine the age range of the fossils through chemical and geological analysis. / Photo: AA
September 13, 2023

Researchers in southwestern Türkiye have discovered animal fossils dating back 9 million years ago.

The discovery came during research by a group of paleoanthropologists, palaeontologists, and geologists in Tavas in the province of Denizli.

Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, an anthropology professor at Denizli's Pamukkale University, said they had unearthed fossils of many animals in their research since 2017.

"This year, we found fossils of a species from the Felidae family" – or cats, both the household kind and the wide variety – "a porcupine, and a bird," he said, adding that birds' bones are very delicate and fossilisation is very difficult due to their physical structure.

Recommended

There has only been “one set of bird bones in Anatolia, dating back approximately 7-9 million years,” Aytek said, adding that this discovery comes second.

He said they determine the age range of the fossils through chemical and geological analysis.

Saying the excavations will also provide clues on the migration movements of animals, he added that they have prepared a joint project with Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen, Germany.

RelatedGiant rhino fossils found in Turkish Anatolia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan