Researchers in southwestern Türkiye have discovered animal fossils dating back 9 million years ago.

The discovery came during research by a group of paleoanthropologists, palaeontologists, and geologists in Tavas in the province of Denizli.

Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, an anthropology professor at Denizli's Pamukkale University, said they had unearthed fossils of many animals in their research since 2017.

"This year, we found fossils of a species from the Felidae family" – or cats, both the household kind and the wide variety – "a porcupine, and a bird," he said, adding that birds' bones are very delicate and fossilisation is very difficult due to their physical structure.