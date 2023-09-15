Indonesia has sent hundreds of riot police to a tiny island after protests broke out against a China-backed project that would displace thousands of residents.

Around 1,000 people in Batam City have protested a plan to develop Rempang Island into a Chinese-funded economic zone, including the construction of a multibillion-dollar glass factory, that would displace around 7,500 people.

Earlier this week, some protesters clashed with security forces outside a government agency, wielding machetes, Molotov cocktails and stones, police said, adding that dozens were arrested.

Beijing has poured money into infrastructure and resource projects in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and its investments have previously caused social unrest, including a deadly January riot at a nickel smelting facility on Sulawesi Island.

Police in Riau Islands province, near Singapore, said that 200 officers from the mobile brigade riot police unit known as Brimob were dispatched to the scene on Thursday.

"They are from Riau province's mobile brigade (unit). The deployment is... to create security," spokesman Zahwani Pandra Arsyad told the AFP news agency.

"This is a precautionary step to... maintain security as Batam, Riau Islands is strategic (for) people to do business and invest."