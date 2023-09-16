Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was reportedly handed over to Interpol agents by Mexican authorities to be extradited to the US.

Mexican and US media reports said Guzman Lopez left the El Altiplano maximum security prison in a helicopter on Friday, accompanied by seven Interpol agents.

Guzman Lopez is wanted by the US for smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marihuana.

The US filed an extradition request for Guzman Lopez in 2019 following a failed arrest by Mexican authorities.

Guzman Lopez is the son of El Chapo, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel who is serving a life sentence in the US.