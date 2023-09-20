Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1738 GMT —Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended his country's use of veto power at the UN Security Council as a "legitimate tool" of international relations.

Addressing the Security Council shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stripping Russia of its veto power, Lavrov said: "The use of veto is an absolutely legitimate tool laid out in the (UN) Charter with the aim of preventing decisions that could lead to the organization's breakup."

He accused the West of stirring internal strife in Ukraine over many years, arming Kiev and pushing it toward a military conflict against Russia.

"The principle of non-interference in internal affairs has been trampled multiple times."

1720 GMT — US commander 'concerned' over Iran-Russia drone tech sharing

The US Air Force commander in the Middle East warned of "burgeoning" military ties between Iran and Russia, saying shared drone technology was a particular concern.

Modified Iranian drones used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine could feed back to Iran, which in turn may employ them in its campaign to prop up Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich told a briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Washington accuses Iran of supplying Moscow with drones for use in Ukraine, a charge Tehran denies.

1703 GMT — Russia committing 'crimes against humanity' daily: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used a UN Security Council session attended by his Russian counterpart to accuse Moscow of crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

"Russia is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine on a daily basis," Blinken told a session earlier addressed by Zelenskyy.

1547 GMT — Russian aggression is 'criminal', Zelenskyy tells UNSC

Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that Russia's military offensive against his country was "criminal" and said that Moscow should be stripped of its veto power on the powerful UN body.

Zelenskyy said the veto power in the “hands of the aggressor” has pushed the UN into a "deadlock”. And the use of the veto power is "what requires the reform."

"Veto power should be voluntarily suspended but we can also observe that Russia will not give up this stolen privilege voluntarily," he said.

"Therefore, the UN General Assembly should be given real power to overcome the veto," he added.

1541 GMT — UN expert urges US not to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions

A United Nations expert has urged the United States to reconsider its decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, saying these could harm civilians even decades after the end of the conflict there, a letter published showed.

In her letter to the US government, Alice Jill Edwards, a UN Special Rapporteur, said that cluster munitions "indiscriminately and seriously injure civilians both at the time of use and in post-conflict" and should not be used.

"Women, children and the elderly are most likely to be killed in indiscriminate attacks against civilian populations," Edwards said in a statement accompanying her letter.

"With cluster munitions, this is an enduring threat as they often fail to explode as intended on impact and can remain dangerous for decades."

1533 GMT — Russia's war in Ukraine 'aggravating geopolitical tensions': UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council that Russia's war in Ukraine "is aggravating geopolitical tensions and divisions, threatening regional stability, increasing the nuclear threat, and creating deep fissures in our increasingly multipolar world."

1521 GMT — US plans additional $325M aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a $325 million military aid package for Ukraine to coincide with a visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a US official said.

The new weapons aid package is expected to be announced on Thursday will include the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155-millimeter Howitzer cannon, the official said.

Washington plans to send more Avenger short-range air defence systems that use Stinger missiles, made by RTX Corp, formerly Raytheon, the official said, adding the package was still being finalised and could change.

1439 GMT — Poland summons Ukraine envoy over Zelenskyy UN comments

Ukraine's Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over Zelenskyy's remarks about the blockade of grain supplies to the EU, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski conveyed a strong protest to the envoy, the ministry said.

"Pressure on Poland in multilateral forums or sending complaints to international tribunals are not appropriate methods of resolving disputes between the two countries," it added.

It noted that "these actions will not be effective against Poland, since the steps of the Polish government are aimed at protecting the interests of Polish farmers, comply with national law, EU law, and international law."

1415 GMT — Ukraine urges Poland to 'put emotions aside' on grain disagreement

Kiev has urged Poland to adopt a proactive approach to resolving an escalating disagreement between the two countries over Ukrainian grain exports.

"We urge our Polish friends to put their emotions aside. The Ukrainian side has offered Poland a constructive way to resolve the grain issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said after Poland summoned Ukraine's ambassador over the dispute.

1254 GMT — EU to ask China to push Russia towards 'just peace' in Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel will ask China directly at the United Nations Security Council to do more to push Russia towards a "just peace" in Ukraine, according to his draft speech seen by Reuters at the UNGA.