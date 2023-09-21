A trade group for US authors has sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court on behalf of prominent writers — including "Game of Thrones" novelist George RR Martin and bestseller John Grisham — accusing the company of unlawfully training its popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

Among the 17 authors involved in the latest lawsuit are "The Lincoln Lawyer" writer Michael Connelly, lawyer-novelists David Baldacci and Scott Turow, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders and Jodi Picoult.

The proposed class-action lawsuit filed this week by the Authors Guild joins several others from writers, source-code owners and visual artists against generative AI providers.

In addition to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, similar lawsuits are pending against Meta Platforms and Stability AI over the data used to train their AI systems.

OpenAI and other AI defendants have said their use of training data scraped from the internet qualifies as fair use under US copyright law.

An OpenAI spokesperson said on Wednesday that the company respects authors' rights and is "having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild."