TRT World's documentary 'Off The Grid' nominated for Emmy Awards
The documentary earns an esteemed nomination at the 44th International Emmy Awards, marking a resounding success in shedding light on compelling global narratives, exemplified by the episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries."
In the episode titled "Ukraine Wartime Diaries", the aftermath of the Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine unveils harsh realities. / Photo: TRT World
September 23, 2023

TRT's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," has advanced to the finals of the 44th International Emmy Awards in the "News and Current Affairs" category, depicting the experiences of civilians after the Russia-Ukraine war.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, is up against competitors from England, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode, shot in Ukraine and prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, effectively showcases the devastating impact of the war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army.

Director General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, expressed his gratitude, emphasising TRT's mission to make a significant global impact through foreign language broadcasts.

Stating that the news-documentary nomination aligns with their commitment to shedding light on overlooked global issues, he proudly recognised the international acknowledgement of their success and extended heartfelt congratulations to all colleagues who played a role in it.

"We closely follow developments both in distant geographies and neighbouring regions," he said.

TRT's Deputy General Director Responsible for International Broadcasts, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi, stated, "Our nomination for the Emmy is proof of the level TRT World has reached in international broadcasting."

Bora Bayraktar, TRT World Channel Coordinator, said that the nomination recognises "TRT's achievements in journalism and television by some of the most prominent figures in the field."

"It is also the greatest evidence that we have portrayed the situation in Ukraine in a balanced and comprehensive manner," Bayraktar added.

'Ukraine Wartime Diaries'

"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys, offering a character-driven, meticulously crafted documentary experience that showcases compelling human stories worldwide.

In the episode titled "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," the aftermath of the Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine unveils harsh realities.

Once liberated, the war-hit areas transform into crime scenes, and potential war crimes loom large. What emerges is that some civilians found themselves in captivity, others met tragic fates, and many were left to fend for their lives.

The "Off The Grid" series intimately follows local and international teams as they embark on a relentless quest for justice in the face of harrowing revelations, spanning geographies such as Kenya, Bosnia, Lebanon, and Ukraine.

The awards for the "News and Current Affairs" category of the 44th International Emmy Awards will be presented on September 27 in New York, with leading figures from the television industry in attendance.

