WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boko Haram kills 10 farmers in northeast Nigeria, abducts nine
Members of the terrorist organisation attacked farmers working in the fields in the Mafa local government area of Borno state late on Sunday.
Boko Haram kills 10 farmers in northeast Nigeria, abducts nine
Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgents since 2009. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
September 25, 2023

At least 10 farmers were killed in an attack carried out by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria, reports said. Nine others were abducted

Members of the terrorist organisation attacked workers in fields in the Mafa local government area of Borno state late on Sunday, the Punch newspaper reported.

The Islamist group has been killing and abducting farmers in Borno state, a hotbed for militancy that has been the epicentre of a 14-year war on insurgency in Nigeria.

RelatedMaking sense of Boko Haram’s comeback in Nigeria
Recommended

Other armed gangs, often referred to locally as bandits, have also wreaked havoc across northwest Nigeria in recent years, kidnapping thousands of people, killing hundreds and making it unsafe to travel by road or to farm in some areas.

At least 40,000 people have been killed and more than two million others displaced since the Boko Haram group launched a rebellion in 2009.

The insurgency has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting a regional military force to be set up to fight the militants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington