WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron, Meloni meet in Rome in backdrop of tense relations over migration
The French leader is in the Italian capital to attend the state funeral of former president Giorgio Napolitano, who died on Friday aged 98.
Macron, Meloni meet in Rome in backdrop of tense relations over migration
The two leaders last met in Paris in June. / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2023

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome, against a backdrop of tensions between the two countries over migration.

The French leader was in the Italian capital on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former president Giorgio Napolitano, who died on Friday aged 98.

A sharp rise in asylum seekers landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa earlier this month reignited a bitter debate across the EU over who takes responsibility for asylum seekers.

There has been particularly heated rhetoric in France, where political parties in the country's hung parliament are wrangling over a draft law governing new arrivals.

"We cannot leave the Italians alone," Macron said in a television interview on Sunday –– an offer of help that Meloni immediately said she "welcomed with great interest".

The two leaders last met in Paris in June, and are also both due at a summit of Mediterranean leaders in Malta on Friday.

RelatedEU's von der Leyen, Italy's Meloni visit overfull migrant centre in Lampedusa
Recommended

Italy, Germany clash

Meloni has also clashed over migration with Germany, whose president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, was also among those at Napolitano's funeral.

The Italian premier wrote to Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the weekend to complain about Berlin's funding of charity projects to help refugees either at sea or onshore in Italy.

Rome blames the NGO boats that conduct rescue missions in the central Mediterranean –– the world's deadliest sea crossing for asylum seekers –– for encouraging arrivals from North Africa.

But data shows they do not work as a so-called pull factor, departures are based on the weather not the presence of NGO boats, and the vast majority of irregular refugees are rescued by the Italian coastguard, according to the interior ministry.

RelatedItaly PM urges UN to wage 'war without mercy' on migrant traffickers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington