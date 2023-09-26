Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome, against a backdrop of tensions between the two countries over migration.

The French leader was in the Italian capital on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former president Giorgio Napolitano, who died on Friday aged 98.

A sharp rise in asylum seekers landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa earlier this month reignited a bitter debate across the EU over who takes responsibility for asylum seekers.

There has been particularly heated rhetoric in France, where political parties in the country's hung parliament are wrangling over a draft law governing new arrivals.

"We cannot leave the Italians alone," Macron said in a television interview on Sunday –– an offer of help that Meloni immediately said she "welcomed with great interest".

The two leaders last met in Paris in June, and are also both due at a summit of Mediterranean leaders in Malta on Friday.