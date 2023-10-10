Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians and attaches great importance to achieving calm in the Palestine-Israel conflict, the country's foreign minister has said.

Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) meeting in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha on Tuesday, Hakan Fidan said: "We condemn attacks on civilians and emphasise the importance of restoring calm in the region,” emphasising the importance of avoiding geographical tensions that could lead to global insecurity and instability.

The recent conflict was unprecedented, but not entirely surprising, Fidan said.

He said the current tensions in the region are yet another indication that the only path to sustainable and equitable peace in the Middle East is a two-state solution.

"This is an era of geopolitical changes and tensions. The geoeconomic landscape is also adapting accordingly. In a globalised world, regional dynamics and integration have become even more critical. ECO is working towards this goal," he said.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air, and sea. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in besieged Gaza has risen to 830, including 143 children and 105 women, the Health Ministry in Gaza said early Tuesday. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,250.

At least 1,000 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Fidan highlighted that the ECO has proven to be a successful platform for regional cooperation, economic growth, stability, and prosperity.