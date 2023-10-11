Pope Francis has called for the immediate release of hostages taken in fighting between Hamas and Israel, and expressed concern over the siege of Gaza.

"I ask that the hostages be released immediately," the 86-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church said at the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

He added: "It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried about the total siege in which the Palestinians live in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.

"Terrorism and extremism do not help reach a solution to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge and only make both sides suffer.

"The Middle East does not need war but peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue and the courage of fraternity."