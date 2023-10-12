The current trade and economic relations between Türkiye and African countries will be discussed and the foundation of new cooperation will be laid in Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum, the Turkish Trade Minister has said.

The two-day event, starting on Thursday in Istanbul, is hosting 24 ministers and deputy ministers, high-level representatives from several countries and 3,900 African and Turkish business people, Omer Bolat said on Thursday during the event's opening ceremony.

He said Türkiye and Africa's bilateral business volume was $5.4 billion in 2003 but reached $40.7 billion last year.

Thanks to Türkiye's Africa strategy in the last two decades, the minister recalled that Türkiye's trade volume with the continent rose by 7.5 times and 11.3 times with the Sub-Saharan region.

Turkish business people's investments in the continent reached $10 billion while Turkish contractors assumed projects in Africa worth $85.5 billion so far, Bolat underlined.

He said Türkiye increased the number of embassies in the continent to 44 and the number of trade consultancies to 32 for developing relations with African countries.

After the opening ceremony, four collaboration agreements were signed between African institutions and countries, the Turkish Trade Ministry and Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Business people gather