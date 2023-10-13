At least 1,537 people have been killed in Gaza, over 400 of which are children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as Israel continues its seventh day of bombardment on the besieged enclave following Hamas’ ground and air attack into the south of the country.

Hamas’ “Al Aqsa Flood” operation, resulting in the death of over 1,300 Israelis, has been internationally condemned while Israel’s retaliation on the people of Gaza has received little to no condemnation from Western officials and the international media.

Unconfirmed reports, espoused and repeated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Joe Biden, that Hamas fighters beheaded 40 Israeli children, have received more condemnation than Israel’s indiscriminate missile strikes on Gaza’s densely populated residential neighbourhoods.

A horrific tweet purporting to show an image of a burnt Israeli baby has been confirmed to be AI-generated.

Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people are already under a 16-year-long Israeli blockade, which, according to the United Nations, has rendered the Palestinian territory unlivable. Half of the population are children under the age of 18.

According to the Defense for Children International (DCI), a Palestinian human rights organisation focused on child rights, since 2005, six major military offensives in Gaza have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian children.

These photos are documentary evidence of Israel's barbaric action on Gaza's civilian population.

Medical crisis

On Wednesday Doctors Without Borders reported that 100 percent of patients received in its clinics within a period of 24 hours were children.

The Palestinian Health Ministry warned Wednesday of a disruption to healthcare services across Gaza as hospitals don’t have enough beds to accommodate the wounded from Israel’s bombardments.

"Hospitals have run out of bed capacity. The injured and ill people are on the floor as the Israeli aggression intensifies," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the continued Israeli cutting of electricity, water and fuel "poses a danger to the lives of the injured and ill and will lead to a disastrous health and environmental catastrophe."